Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Butler 10-2, Providence 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Providence is 8-2 against Butler since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Providence Friars will stay at home for another game and welcome the Butler Bulldogs at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Providence proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 72-57.

Among those leading the charge was Devin Carter, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Ticket Gaines was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, Butler had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Hoyas by a score of 74-64.

Posh Alexander was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 13 points along with seven assists and five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of DJ Davis, who scored 12 points.

The Friars' win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.9 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 10-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Providence took their victory against Butler in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 79-58. Does Providence have another victory up their sleeve, or will Butler turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Providence has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Butler.