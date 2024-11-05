Halftime Report

A win for CCSU would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but CCSU leads 26-24 over Providence.

CCSU came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Providence Friars

Current Records: CCSU 0-0, Providence 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Providence Friars. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Looking back to last season, Providence finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, CCSU also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-10.

Looking forward, Providence is probably looking forward to this one considering their 16.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 17-12 record against the spread.

Providence strolled past CCSU when the teams last played back in December of 2021 by a score of 68-53. Does Providence have another victory up their sleeve, or will CCSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Providence is a big 16.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence has won both of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 6 years.