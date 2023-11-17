Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Kansas State 2-1, Providence 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Providence has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 6:00 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 24.7% better than the opposition, a fact Providence proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 72-59 victory over the Badgers.

Providence's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Devin Carter, who earned 21 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who earned 13 points.

Meanwhile, everything went the Wildcats' way against the Jackrabbits on Monday as the Wildcats made off with a 91-68 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kansas State.

Kansas State can attribute much of their success to Cam Carter, who earned 25 points along with 6 assists and 3 steals, and Tylor Perry, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 5 assists. R.J. Jones was another key contributor, earning 14 points.

The Friars' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Despite that those victories, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 76.3 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.