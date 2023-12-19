Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Marquette 9-2, Providence 9-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Marquette has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Marquette meant business on Thursday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Tommies squad that has allowed just 63.18 points per contest. The Golden Eagles came out on top against the Tommies by a score of 84-79.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Marquette to victory, but perhaps none more so than Oso Ighodaro, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. Ighodaro continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Tyler Kolek was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Providence proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-64 victory over the Pioneers. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Bryce Hopkins, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Golden Eagles pushed their record up to 9-2 with that victory, which was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.4 points per game. As for the Friars, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Marquette haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Providence, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Marquette's sizeable advantage in that area, Providence will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence and Marquette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.