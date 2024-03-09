Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Providence Friars

Current Records: UConn 27-3, Providence 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the UConn Huskies and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UConn had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 74-67 victory over the Golden Eagles. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as UConn did.

UConn got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Alex Karaban out in front who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Cam Spencer was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Friars beat the Hoyas 71-58 on Tuesday.

Providence's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Huskies are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 27-3 record this season. As for the Friars, their victory bumped their record up to 19-11.

UConn was able to grind out a solid victory over Providence in their previous matchup back in January, winning 74-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for UConn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UConn has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Providence.