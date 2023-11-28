Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Wagner 2-3, Providence 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Providence Friars will be playing at home against the Wagner Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The timing is sure in Providence's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Wagner has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Friday, the Friars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mountain Hawks, taking the game 78-64.

Josh Oduro and Bryce Hopkins were among the main playmakers for Providence as the former scored 29 points along with 7 rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Wagner proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 64-51. The win was just what Wagner needed coming off of a 72-51 defeat in their prior matchup.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Friars' victory pushed their record up to 5-1, while the Mountain Hawks' defeat dropped theirs down to 1-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wagner struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Providence took their victory against Wagner in their previous meeting back in December of 2016 by a conclusive 76-54. Does Providence have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wagner turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Providence won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.