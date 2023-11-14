Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Wisconsin 1-1, Providence 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Wisconsin has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Providence Friars at 6:00 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Wisconsin might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up nine turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Badgers came up short against the Volunteers and fell 80-70.

Despite the loss, Wisconsin got a solid performance out of Steven Crowl, who earned 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Providence proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 79-69. The win made it back-to-back wins for Providence.

Providence's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Oduro led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for Providence was Bryce Hopkins' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Volunteers' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Badgers' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

Wisconsin is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Wisconsin came up short against Providence in their previous meeting back in November of 2021, falling 63-58. Can Wisconsin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.





The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Providence won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.