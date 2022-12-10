Who's Playing

Albany @ Providence

Current Records: Albany 3-7; Providence 7-3

What to Know

The Providence Friars will play host again and welcome the Albany Great Danes to Amica Mutual Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Providence is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Friars entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Manhattan Jaspers at home to the tune of 99-59. Five players on Providence scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Hopkins (22), forward Ed Croswell (15), guard Alyn Breed (12), guard Devin Carter (12), and forward Clifton Moore (12).

Meanwhile, Albany received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 87-73 to the Massachusetts Minutemen. Aaron Reddish had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-10, 7-point finish.

Providence's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Albany's loss dropped them down to 3-7. Bryce Hopkins will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Albany's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.