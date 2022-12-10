Who's Playing
Albany @ Providence
Current Records: Albany 3-7; Providence 7-3
What to Know
The Providence Friars will play host again and welcome the Albany Great Danes to Amica Mutual Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Providence is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Friars entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Manhattan Jaspers at home to the tune of 99-59. Five players on Providence scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Hopkins (22), forward Ed Croswell (15), guard Alyn Breed (12), guard Devin Carter (12), and forward Clifton Moore (12).
Meanwhile, Albany received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 87-73 to the Massachusetts Minutemen. Aaron Reddish had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-10, 7-point finish.
Providence's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Albany's loss dropped them down to 3-7. Bryce Hopkins will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Albany's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Providence won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 18, 2018 - Providence 73 vs. Albany 43