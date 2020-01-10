How to watch Providence vs. Butler: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Butler @ Providence

Current Records: Butler 14-1; Providence 10-6

What to Know

The #6 Butler Bulldogs are 2-8 against the Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Butler and the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Butler wrapped it up with a 71-57 win. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldogs was F Sean McDermott, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Providence escaped with a win against the Marquette Golden Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 81-80. Providence got double-digit scores from five players: G Maliek White (19), C Nate Watson (13), G Alpha Diallo (12), G David Duke (12), and G A.J. Reeves (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Butler is expected to win a tight contest. If their 10-4-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought the Bulldogs up to 14-1 and the Friars to 10-6. The Bulldogs are 12-1 after wins this season, the Friars 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Providence have won eight out of their last ten games against Butler.