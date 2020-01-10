How to watch Providence vs. Butler: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Providence vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler @ Providence
Current Records: Butler 14-1; Providence 10-6
What to Know
The #6 Butler Bulldogs are 2-8 against the Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Butler and the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Butler wrapped it up with a 71-57 win. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldogs was F Sean McDermott, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, Providence escaped with a win against the Marquette Golden Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 81-80. Providence got double-digit scores from five players: G Maliek White (19), C Nate Watson (13), G Alpha Diallo (12), G David Duke (12), and G A.J. Reeves (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Butler is expected to win a tight contest. If their 10-4-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The wins brought the Bulldogs up to 14-1 and the Friars to 10-6. The Bulldogs are 12-1 after wins this season, the Friars 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Providence have won eight out of their last ten games against Butler.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Providence 80 vs. Butler 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Providence 83 vs. Butler 70
- Feb 26, 2019 - Providence 73 vs. Butler 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Butler 69 vs. Providence 54
- Jan 15, 2018 - Providence 70 vs. Butler 60
- Feb 11, 2017 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 65
- Jan 01, 2017 - Butler 78 vs. Providence 61
- Mar 10, 2016 - Providence 74 vs. Butler 60
- Jan 19, 2016 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 68
- Dec 31, 2015 - Providence 81 vs. Butler 73
