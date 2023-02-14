Who's Playing
Creighton @ Providence
Current Records: Creighton 17-8; Providence 18-7
What to Know
The #23 Creighton Bluejays and the #20 Providence Friars are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Bluejays will be strutting in after a victory while Providence will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Creighton came out on top in a nail-biter against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday, sneaking past 56-53. Guard Trey Alexander (17 points) was the top scorer for Creighton.
Meanwhile, Providence was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-68 to the St. John's Red Storm. Guard Bryce Hopkins did his best for Providence, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 43% of their total) along with nine rebounds.
The Bluejays didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Friars in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 73-67 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Creighton since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Creighton have won nine out of their last 17 games against Providence.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Creighton 73 vs. Providence 67
- Mar 11, 2022 - Creighton 85 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 51
- Jan 20, 2021 - Providence 74 vs. Creighton 70
- Jan 02, 2021 - Creighton 67 vs. Providence 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Creighton 56
- Jan 18, 2020 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 74
- Mar 06, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Providence 70
- Dec 31, 2018 - Creighton 79 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 08, 2018 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 68
- Jan 20, 2018 - Providence 85 vs. Creighton 71
- Dec 31, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Creighton 70 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 22, 2017 - Providence 68 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 02, 2016 - Providence 70 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 12, 2016 - Providence 50 vs. Creighton 48