Who's Playing

Creighton @ Providence

Current Records: Creighton 17-8; Providence 18-7

What to Know

The #23 Creighton Bluejays and the #20 Providence Friars are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Bluejays will be strutting in after a victory while Providence will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Creighton came out on top in a nail-biter against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday, sneaking past 56-53. Guard Trey Alexander (17 points) was the top scorer for Creighton.

Meanwhile, Providence was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-68 to the St. John's Red Storm. Guard Bryce Hopkins did his best for Providence, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 43% of their total) along with nine rebounds.

The Bluejays didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Friars in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 73-67 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Creighton since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton have won nine out of their last 17 games against Providence.