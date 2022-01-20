Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Providence

Current Records: Georgetown 6-8; Providence 14-2

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the #21 Providence Friars and the Georgetown Hoyas at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Friars are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Providence picked up an 83-73 victory over the St. John's Red Storm last week. Four players on Providence scored in the double digits: center Nate Watson (22), guard Jared Bynum (18), guard Aljami Durham (13), and forward Justin Minaya (13). Watson hadn't helped his team much against the Marquette Golden Eagles two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Georgetown ended up a good deal behind St. John's when they played on Sunday, losing 88-69. A silver lining for Georgetown was the play of guard Aminu Mohammed, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Friars' win brought them up to 14-2 while the Hoyas' loss pulled them down to 6-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Providence is 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. Georgetown has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 37th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won eight out of their last 11 games against Georgetown.