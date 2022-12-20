Who's Playing
Marquette @ Providence
Current Records: Marquette 9-3; Providence 9-3
What to Know
The Providence Friars and the Marquette Golden Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Friars and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marquette winning the first 88-56 at home and Providence taking the second 65-63.
Providence came out on top in a nail-biter against the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday, sneaking past 71-67. Providence's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Ed Croswell, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks, and guard Bryce Hopkins, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Marquette strolled past the Bluejays with points to spare, taking the contest 69-58. Marquette's forward Oso Ighodaro did his thing and had 16 points in addition to six boards.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Providence and Marquette clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Providence and Marquette both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Providence 65 vs. Marquette 63
- Jan 04, 2022 - Marquette 88 vs. Providence 56
- Jan 27, 2021 - Providence 72 vs. Marquette 63
- Jan 12, 2021 - Marquette 79 vs. Providence 69
- Feb 22, 2020 - Providence 84 vs. Marquette 72
- Jan 07, 2020 - Providence 81 vs. Marquette 80
- Feb 23, 2019 - Marquette 76 vs. Providence 58
- Jan 20, 2019 - Marquette 79 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Providence 77 vs. Marquette 75
- Jan 03, 2018 - Marquette 95 vs. Providence 90
- Feb 25, 2017 - Providence 73 vs. Marquette 69
- Jan 28, 2017 - Providence 79 vs. Marquette 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Marquette 96 vs. Providence 91
- Jan 05, 2016 - Marquette 65 vs. Providence 64