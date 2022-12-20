Who's Playing

Marquette @ Providence

Current Records: Marquette 9-3; Providence 9-3

What to Know

The Providence Friars and the Marquette Golden Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Friars and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marquette winning the first 88-56 at home and Providence taking the second 65-63.

Providence came out on top in a nail-biter against the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday, sneaking past 71-67. Providence's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Ed Croswell, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks, and guard Bryce Hopkins, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Marquette strolled past the Bluejays with points to spare, taking the contest 69-58. Marquette's forward Oso Ighodaro did his thing and had 16 points in addition to six boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Providence and Marquette clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Providence and Marquette both have seven wins in their last 14 games.