How to watch Providence vs. Marquette: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Providence vs. Marquette basketball game
Who's Playing
Marquette @ Providence
Current Records: Marquette 17-8; Providence 15-12
What to Know
The Providence Friars and the #19 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East clash at noon ET Saturday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Providence is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Providence was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, winning 73-63. The Friars relied on the efforts of guard Alpha Diallo, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Luwane Pipkins, who had 16 points.
Meanwhile, Marquette came up short against the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, falling 73-65. Guard Markus Howard wasn't much of a difference maker for the Golden Eagles and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 13-point finish.
Providence's win brought them up to 15-12 while Marquette's defeat pulled them down to 17-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Providence ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.3 on average. But Marquette comes into the matchup boasting the 23rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.00
Odds
The Friars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marquette have won five out of their last nine games against Providence.
- Jan 07, 2020 - Providence 81 vs. Marquette 80
- Feb 23, 2019 - Marquette 76 vs. Providence 58
- Jan 20, 2019 - Marquette 79 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Providence 77 vs. Marquette 75
- Jan 03, 2018 - Marquette 95 vs. Providence 90
- Feb 25, 2017 - Providence 73 vs. Marquette 69
- Jan 28, 2017 - Providence 79 vs. Marquette 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Marquette 96 vs. Providence 91
- Jan 05, 2016 - Marquette 65 vs. Providence 64
