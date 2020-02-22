How to watch Providence vs. Marquette: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Marquette @ Providence

Current Records: Marquette 17-8; Providence 15-12

What to Know

The Providence Friars and the #19 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East clash at noon ET Saturday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Providence is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Providence was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, winning 73-63. The Friars relied on the efforts of guard Alpha Diallo, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Luwane Pipkins, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Marquette came up short against the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, falling 73-65. Guard Markus Howard wasn't much of a difference maker for the Golden Eagles and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 13-point finish.

Providence's win brought them up to 15-12 while Marquette's defeat pulled them down to 17-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Providence ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.3 on average. But Marquette comes into the matchup boasting the 23rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Friars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Marquette have won five out of their last nine games against Providence.