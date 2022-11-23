Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Providence

Current Records: Merrimack 1-4; Providence 3-2

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will take on the Providence Friars at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2019, where Providence won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Warriors ended up a good deal behind the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies when they played this past Saturday, losing 72-61.

Meanwhile, the Friars were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 76-73 to the Saint Louis Billikens. A silver lining for Providence was the play of guard Bryce Hopkins, who had 20 points along with nine boards.

Merrimack have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Friars are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Merrimack and Providence tied in their last contest.