Who's Playing

Rider @ Providence

What to Know

The Rider Broncs and the Providence Friars will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 8th at Amica Mutual Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Broncs (14-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Providence went 27-6 last year and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 66-61.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won both of the games they've played against Rider in the last eight years.