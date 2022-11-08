Who's Playing
Rider @ Providence
What to Know
The Rider Broncs and the Providence Friars will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 8th at Amica Mutual Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Broncs (14-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Providence went 27-6 last year and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 66-61.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Series History
Providence have won both of the games they've played against Rider in the last eight years.
- Nov 29, 2017 - Providence 88 vs. Rider 84
- Dec 19, 2015 - Providence 73 vs. Rider 65