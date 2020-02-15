How to watch Providence vs. Seton Hall: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Providence

Current Records: Seton Hall 18-6; Providence 13-12

What to Know

The #10 Seton Hall Pirates are 7-2 against the Providence Friars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Pirates and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Seton Hall is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

Seton Hall was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 87-82 to the Creighton Bluejays. Guard Myles Powell had a rough evening: he played for 35 minutes with 3-for-16 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Providence lost to the St. John's Red Storm on the road by a decisive 80-69 margin. The losing side was boosted by guard Alpha Diallo, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 boards.

The losses put Seton Hall at 18-6 and Providence at 13-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Seton Hall comes into the game boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.5. The Friars are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.5 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 2-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Seton Hall have won eight out of their last ten games against Providence.