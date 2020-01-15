How to watch Providence vs. St. John's: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Providence vs. St. John's basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's @ Providence
Current Records: St. John's 12-5; Providence 10-7
What to Know
The Providence Friars are 7-1 against the St. John's Red Storm since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Providence will stay at home another game and welcome St. John's at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Friars have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Providence lost to the Butler Bulldogs by a decisive 70-58 margin. The losing side was boosted by G Alpha Diallo, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, St. John's was able to grind out a solid victory over the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday, winning 74-67. It was another big night for G Rasheem Dunn, who had 19 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Providence is now 10-7 while St. John's sits at 12-5. The Red Storm are 8-3 after wins this season, and the Friars are 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Friars are a 5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
Providence have won seven out of their last eight games against St. John's.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Providence 78 vs. St. John's 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Providence 70 vs. St. John's 56
- Mar 03, 2018 - Providence 61 vs. St. John's 57
- Dec 28, 2017 - Providence 94 vs. St. John's 72
- Mar 04, 2017 - Providence 86 vs. St. John's 75
- Jan 25, 2017 - St. John's 91 vs. Providence 86
- Mar 05, 2016 - Providence 90 vs. St. John's 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Providence 83 vs. St. John's 65
