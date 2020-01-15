How to watch Providence vs. St. John's: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

St. John's @ Providence

Current Records: St. John's 12-5; Providence 10-7

What to Know

The Providence Friars are 7-1 against the St. John's Red Storm since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Providence will stay at home another game and welcome St. John's at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Friars have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Providence lost to the Butler Bulldogs by a decisive 70-58 margin. The losing side was boosted by G Alpha Diallo, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. John's was able to grind out a solid victory over the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday, winning 74-67. It was another big night for G Rasheem Dunn, who had 19 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Providence is now 10-7 while St. John's sits at 12-5. The Red Storm are 8-3 after wins this season, and the Friars are 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Friars are a 5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Providence have won seven out of their last eight games against St. John's.