Who's Playing

Xavier @ Providence

Current Records: Xavier 21-8; Providence 21-8

What to Know

The #19 Xavier Musketeers and the #20 Providence Friars are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Xavier and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Musketeers made easy work of the Seton Hall Pirates last week and carried off an 82-60 victory. It was another big night for Xavier's guard Souley Boum, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Providence's way against the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday as they made off with an 88-68 win. Providence's forward Ed Croswell did his thing and posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Xavier is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 21-8. With both the Musketeers and the Friars swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Friars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Providence and Xavier both have eight wins in their last 16 games.