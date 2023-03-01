Who's Playing

Xavier @ Providence

Current Records: Xavier 21-8; Providence 21-8

What to Know

The #16 Xavier Musketeers and the #20 Providence Friars are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Xavier and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Musketeers made easy work of the Seton Hall Pirates this past Friday and carried off an 82-60 victory. The oddsmakers were on Xavier's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their guard Souley Boum, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Providence took their game against the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday by a conclusive 88-68 score. Providence's forward Ed Croswell did his thing and posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 boards along with six assists.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 21-8. Both Xavier and the Friars have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence and Xavier both have eight wins in their last 16 games.