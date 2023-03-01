Who's Playing
Xavier @ Providence
Current Records: Xavier 21-8; Providence 21-8
What to Know
The #16 Xavier Musketeers and the #20 Providence Friars are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Xavier and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Musketeers made easy work of the Seton Hall Pirates this past Friday and carried off an 82-60 victory. The oddsmakers were on Xavier's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their guard Souley Boum, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, Providence took their game against the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday by a conclusive 88-68 score. Providence's forward Ed Croswell did his thing and posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 boards along with six assists.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 21-8. Both Xavier and the Friars have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Providence and Xavier both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Xavier 85 vs. Providence 83
- Feb 23, 2022 - Providence 99 vs. Xavier 92
- Jan 26, 2022 - Providence 65 vs. Xavier 62
- Feb 24, 2021 - Providence 83 vs. Xavier 68
- Jan 10, 2021 - Xavier 74 vs. Providence 73
- Mar 04, 2020 - Providence 80 vs. Xavier 74
- Feb 08, 2020 - Xavier 64 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Xavier 75 vs. Providence 61
- Jan 23, 2019 - Providence 64 vs. Xavier 62
- Mar 09, 2018 - Providence 75 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 28, 2018 - Xavier 84 vs. Providence 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - Providence 81 vs. Xavier 72
- Feb 15, 2017 - Providence 75 vs. Xavier 63
- Dec 28, 2016 - Xavier 82 vs. Providence 56
- Feb 17, 2016 - Xavier 85 vs. Providence 74
- Jan 26, 2016 - Xavier 75 vs. Providence 68