Maryland Terrapins @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Maryland 8-1, Purdue 7-2

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

After three games on the road, Purdue is heading back home. They and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Purdue is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Penn State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took an 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, Maryland waltzed into their game on Wednesday with four straight wins... but they left with five. Everything went their way against the Buckeyes as they made off with an 83-59 win. The Terrapins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 24 points or more this season.

Maryland got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ja'Kobi Gillespie out in front who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points. Gillespie had some trouble finding his footing against Alcorn State on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Derik Queen, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Purdue's defeat dropped their record down to 7-2. As for Maryland, they pushed their record up to 8-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Purdue was able to grind out a solid victory over Maryland in their previous matchup back in January, winning 67-53. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Maryland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Purdue has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.