Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Morehead State 1-1, Purdue 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will be playing at home against the Morehead State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Purdue entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 98-45 victory over the Bulldogs. With Purdue ahead 51-17 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Zach Edey was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Camden Heide was another key contributor, earning 13 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Morehead State proved on Wednesday. They claimed a resounding 96-40 victory over the Bears at home. The win was just what Morehead State needed coming off of a 105-73 loss in their prior game.

Their wins bumped the Boilermakers to 1-0 and the Eagles to 1-1.

Everything came up roses for Purdue against Morehead State in their previous matchup back in December of 2016 as the team secured a 90-56 win. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Morehead State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.