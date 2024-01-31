Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Northwestern 15-5, Purdue 19-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northwestern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Northwestern Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.8% better than the opposition, a fact Northwestern proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Buckeyes as the Wildcats made off with a 83-58 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Boo Buie, who scored 19 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Brooks Barnhizer was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Purdue had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 68-60.

Zach Edey was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played. Another player making a difference was Braden Smith, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 15-5 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Boilermakers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-2 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Northwestern just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've made 49.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Northwestern didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Purdue in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 92-88 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Edey, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Northwestern still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Purdue has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.