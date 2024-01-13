Who's Playing

Penn State 8-8, Purdue 14-2

Penn State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mackey Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 40.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Penn State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell to the Wildcats 76-72.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kanye Clary, who scored 25 points. Another player making a difference was Qudus Wahab, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Purdue's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 88-72 bruising from the Cornhuskers. Purdue didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like Penn State, Purdue lost despite seeing results from several players. Zach Edey led the charge by scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Nittany Lions' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8. As for the Boilermakers, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 18.5-point spread they're up against. Currently 11-5 against the spread, Purdue has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Penn State is only 6-10 ATS.

Odds

Purdue is a big 18.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.