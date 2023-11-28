Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Texas So. 0-6, Purdue 6-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.90

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Purdue. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Texas So. Tigers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Texas So. is crawling into this contest hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Purdue will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Boilermakers had just enough and edged the Golden Eagles out 78-75.

Braden Smith and Zach Edey were among the main playmakers for Purdue as the former scored 18 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 28 points and 15 rebounds. The match was Edey's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Bulldogs on Saturday and fell 77-71.

Texas So.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from PJ Henry, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 4 assists. Less helpful for Texas So. was Deon Stroud's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Boilermakers' victory bumped their record up to 6-0. As for the Tigers, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-6.

While only Purdue took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As mentioned, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 30.5 points. This contest will be Texas So.'s seventh straight as the underdogs on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Purdue have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas So. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 31-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

