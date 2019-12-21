How to watch Purdue vs. Butler: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 17 Butler @ Purdue

Current Records: Butler 10-1; Purdue 7-4

What to Know

The #17 Butler Bulldogs and the Purdue Boilermakers will compete for holiday cheer at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Butler made easy work of the Southern Jaguars on Saturday and carried off a 66-41 victory. F Bryce Golden (12 points), F Sean McDermott (11 points), and G Khalif Battle (10 points) were the top scorers for the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Purdue didn't have too much trouble with the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday as they won 69-51. Purdue's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Eric Hunter Jr., who had 18 points, and G Jahaad Proctor, who had 12 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Butler are expected to win a tight contest. If their 7-3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Butler was close but no cigar when the teams previously met two seasons ago as they fell 76-73 to Purdue. The loss knocked the Bulldogs out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Boilermakers with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 118

Series History

Purdue have won two out of their last three games against Butler.