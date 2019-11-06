How to watch Purdue vs. Green Bay: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Purdue vs. Green Bay basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Purdue (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Last Season Records: Purdue 23-9; Green Bay 17-16
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix and the Purdue Boilermakers are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Green Bay was on the positive side of .500 (17-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Purdue was 23-9 last season and made it as far as the elite eight before being knocked out by the Virginia Cavaliers 80-75.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Green Bay will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Boilermakers are a big 23-point favorite against the Phoenix.
Over/Under: 151
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
