How to watch Purdue vs. Green Bay: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 13 Purdue (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Last Season Records: Purdue 23-9; Green Bay 17-16

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix and the Purdue Boilermakers are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Green Bay was on the positive side of .500 (17-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Purdue was 23-9 last season and made it as far as the elite eight before being knocked out by the Virginia Cavaliers 80-75.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Green Bay will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 23-point favorite against the Phoenix.

Over/Under: 151

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.