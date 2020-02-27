How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Purdue
Current Records: Indiana 18-9; Purdue 14-14
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers haven't won a matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. IU and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The Hoosiers might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
IU beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 68-60 on Sunday. Guard Al Durham (14 points) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (13 points) were the top scorers for IU.
Meanwhile, Purdue came up short against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, falling 71-63. The top scorer for Purdue was forward Trevion Williams (18 points).
IU's win brought them up to 18-9 while Purdue's defeat pulled them down to 14-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: IU ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.3 on average. The Boilermakers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 3.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.99
Odds
The Boilermakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won six out of their last seven games against Indiana.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Purdue 74 vs. Indiana 62
- Feb 19, 2019 - Purdue 48 vs. Indiana 46
- Jan 19, 2019 - Purdue 70 vs. Indiana 55
- Jan 28, 2018 - Purdue 74 vs. Indiana 67
- Feb 28, 2017 - Purdue 86 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 09, 2017 - Purdue 69 vs. Indiana 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - Indiana 77 vs. Purdue 73
