How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Purdue

Current Records: Indiana 18-9; Purdue 14-14

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers haven't won a matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. IU and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The Hoosiers might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

IU beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 68-60 on Sunday. Guard Al Durham (14 points) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (13 points) were the top scorers for IU.

Meanwhile, Purdue came up short against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, falling 71-63. The top scorer for Purdue was forward Trevion Williams (18 points).

IU's win brought them up to 18-9 while Purdue's defeat pulled them down to 14-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: IU ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.3 on average. The Boilermakers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 3.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.99

Odds

The Boilermakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Purdue have won six out of their last seven games against Indiana.