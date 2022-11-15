Who's Playing

Marquette @ Purdue

Current Records: Marquette 2-0; Purdue 2-0

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will be seeking to avenge the 65-55 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 13 of 2019.

Purdue didn't have too much trouble with the Austin Peay Governors at home this past Friday as they won 63-44. Center Zach Edey took over for Purdue, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Marquette took their matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas last week by a conclusive 97-73 score. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Marquette. They got double-digit scores from five players: forward David Joplin (23), forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13), guard Chase Ross (11), forward Ben Gold (11), and forward Oso Ighodaro (10). David Joplin's performance made up for a slower game against the Radford Highlanders last Monday.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. This past Friday Purdue relied heavily on Edey, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 boards. It will be up to Marquette's defense to limit his damage Tuesday.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 9-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue and Marquette both have one win in their last two games.