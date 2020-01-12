How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Purdue

Current Records: Michigan State 13-3; Purdue 9-7

What to Know

The #8 Michigan State Spartans have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Purdue Boilermakers at noon ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Spartans are currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

MSU had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week, taking their contest 74-58. It was another big night for F Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds along with five blocks. Tillman has now had at least three blocks in his past five games.

Meanwhile, Purdue was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 84-78 to the Michigan Wolverines. F Trevion Williams did his best for Purdue, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to 20 boards. Williams had trouble finding his footing against the Illinois Fighting Illini last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Williams' points were the most he has had all year.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

MSU is now 13-3 while Purdue sits at 9-7. The Spartans are 10-2 after wins this season, and the Boilermakers are 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Spartans are a 4-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Purdue have won four out of their last seven games against Michigan State.