How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan State basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Purdue
Current Records: Michigan State 13-3; Purdue 9-7
What to Know
The #8 Michigan State Spartans have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Purdue Boilermakers at noon ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Spartans are currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
MSU had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week, taking their contest 74-58. It was another big night for F Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds along with five blocks. Tillman has now had at least three blocks in his past five games.
Meanwhile, Purdue was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 84-78 to the Michigan Wolverines. F Trevion Williams did his best for Purdue, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to 20 boards. Williams had trouble finding his footing against the Illinois Fighting Illini last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Williams' points were the most he has had all year.
MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
MSU is now 13-3 while Purdue sits at 9-7. The Spartans are 10-2 after wins this season, and the Boilermakers are 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Spartans are a 4-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won four out of their last seven games against Michigan State.
- Jan 27, 2019 - Purdue 73 vs. Michigan State 63
- Jan 08, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Purdue 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - Michigan State 68 vs. Purdue 65
- Feb 18, 2017 - Purdue 80 vs. Michigan State 63
- Jan 24, 2017 - Purdue 84 vs. Michigan State 73
- Mar 13, 2016 - Michigan State 66 vs. Purdue 62
- Feb 09, 2016 - Purdue 82 vs. Michigan State 81
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan St.-Purdue: Prediction, preview
Sunday's tip on CBS features an ascending MSU team and a Purdue squad ripe to pull off an upset
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags remain No. 1
Zags stay No. 1 while Baylor jumps to No. 2 after Saturday's historic victory at Kansas
-
LSU beats Miss. St. at the buzzer
The Tigers gave up the lead late, but took it back when it mattered most
-
College basketball's winners and losers
A look at Saturday's big winners and losers as we recap the day that was in college basketball
-
Making the case for three teams at No. 1
The Bears, Blue Devils and Bulldogs all showed out loud and proud this weekend
-
Vandy's top player could be out for year
This marks the second straight season that Vanderbilt has lost its best player to likely season-ending...
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday