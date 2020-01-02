How to watch Purdue vs. Minnesota: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Purdue vs. Minnesota basketball game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Purdue

Current Records: Minnesota 7-5; Purdue 8-5

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mackey Arena. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- Purdue prevailed over the Central Michigan Chippewas 97-62 on Saturday. The Boilermakers can attribute much of their success to G Sasha Stefanovic, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, Minnesota entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Florida International Panthers 89-62. Among those leading the charge for the Golden Gophers was C Daniel Oturu, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 boards.

When the two teams previously met in March, the Boilermakers and Minnesota were neck-and-neck, but the Boilermakers came up empty-handed with a 75-73 loss. The defeat knocked the Boilermakers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Minnesota with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won four out of their last seven games against Minnesota.

  • Mar 15, 2019 - Minnesota 75 vs. Purdue 73
  • Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 73 vs. Purdue 69
  • Feb 03, 2019 - Purdue 73 vs. Minnesota 63
  • Feb 25, 2018 - Purdue 84 vs. Minnesota 60
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Purdue 81 vs. Minnesota 47
  • Jan 01, 2017 - Minnesota 91 vs. Purdue 82
  • Jan 27, 2016 - Purdue 68 vs. Minnesota 64
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories