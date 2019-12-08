How to watch Purdue vs. Northwestern: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Northwestern (away)

Current Records: Purdue 5-3; Northwestern 4-3

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are 0-5 against the Purdue Boilermakers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Northwestern's road trip will continue as they head to Purdue's court at 5 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Northwestern will be seeking to avenge the 70-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 9th.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Wildcats took down the Boston College Eagles 82-64. G Boo Buie and F Miller Kopp were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former had 20 points and the latter had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Purdue took their matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers by a conclusive 69-40 score. The oddsmakers were on Purdue's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 4-3 and the Boilermakers to 5-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last five years.