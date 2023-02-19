Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Purdue

Current Records: Ohio State 11-15; Purdue 23-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #3 Purdue Boilermakers are heading back home. The Boilermakers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, Purdue lost to the Maryland Terrapins on the road by a decisive 68-54 margin. The top scorers for Purdue were center Zach Edey (18 points) and guard Braden Smith (18 points). Zach Edey has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, the contest between OSU and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday was not particularly close, with OSU falling 92-75. Guard Sean McNeil put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points. McNeil hadn't helped his team much against the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Boilermakers are now 23-4 while the Buckeyes sit at 11-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue is 349th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. OSUs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 36th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ohio State.