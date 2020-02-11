How to watch Purdue vs. Penn State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Purdue

Current Records: Penn State 18-5; Purdue 14-10

What to Know

The #13 Penn State Nittany Lions are 0-7 against the Purdue Boilermakers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Penn State and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Penn State skips in on six wins and the Boilermakers on three.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Penn State beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 83-77 this past Saturday. Penn State's forward Lamar Stevens did his thing and had 33 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Purdue strolled past the Indiana Hoosiers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 74-62. Purdue's forward Aaron Wheeler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 11 points.

Penn State is now 18-5 while Purdue sits at 14-10. Penn State is 14-3 after wins this year, Purdue 6-7.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Penn State in the last six years.