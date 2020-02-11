How to watch Purdue vs. Penn State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Purdue vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State @ Purdue
Current Records: Penn State 18-5; Purdue 14-10
What to Know
The #13 Penn State Nittany Lions are 0-7 against the Purdue Boilermakers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Penn State and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Penn State skips in on six wins and the Boilermakers on three.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Penn State beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 83-77 this past Saturday. Penn State's forward Lamar Stevens did his thing and had 33 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Purdue strolled past the Indiana Hoosiers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 74-62. Purdue's forward Aaron Wheeler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 11 points.
Penn State is now 18-5 while Purdue sits at 14-10. Penn State is 14-3 after wins this year, Purdue 6-7.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Boilermakers are a 5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Penn State in the last six years.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Purdue 76 vs. Penn State 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Purdue 99 vs. Penn State 90
- Mar 03, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Penn State 70
- Feb 18, 2018 - Purdue 76 vs. Penn State 73
- Feb 21, 2017 - Purdue 74 vs. Penn State 70
- Jan 21, 2017 - Purdue 77 vs. Penn State 52
- Jan 13, 2016 - Purdue 74 vs. Penn State 57
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke moves to No. 8
The Blue Devils will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Notre Dame
-
Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Purdue vs. Penn State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Purdue vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Poll Attacks: AP voter moves Sparty up
The Spartans have lost three straight but are still climbing on one voter's ballot
-
No. 7 Duke holds off No. 8 FSU
Duke maintained its flair for the dramatic on Monday when it hosted conference foe Florida...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium