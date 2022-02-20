Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Purdue
Current Records: Rutgers 16-9; Purdue 23-4
What to Know
The #5 Purdue Boilermakers haven't won a matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since Jan. 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Purdue and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Purdue beat the Northwestern Wildcats 70-64 on Wednesday. Purdue's center Zach Edey did his thing and had 14 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, RU strolled past the Illinois Fighting Illini with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 70-59. Four players on the Scarlet Knights scored in the double digits: guard Ron Harper Jr. (16), center Clifford Omoruyi (15), guard Paul Mulcahy (13), and guard Caleb McConnell (11). This also makes it four games in a row in which Caleb McConnell has had at least four steals.
The Boilermakers are now 23-4 while RU sits at 16-9. Purdue is 18-4 after wins this season, RU 9-6.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue have won six out of their last ten games against Rutgers.
- Dec 09, 2021 - Rutgers 70 vs. Purdue 68
- Dec 29, 2020 - Rutgers 81 vs. Purdue 76
- Mar 07, 2020 - Rutgers 71 vs. Purdue 68
- Jan 28, 2020 - Rutgers 70 vs. Purdue 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Purdue 89 vs. Rutgers 54
- Mar 02, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Rutgers 76
- Jan 03, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 51
- Feb 14, 2017 - Purdue 74 vs. Rutgers 55
- Jan 18, 2016 - Purdue 107 vs. Rutgers 57