Rutgers @ Purdue

Current Records: Rutgers 16-9; Purdue 23-4

The #5 Purdue Boilermakers haven't won a matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since Jan. 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Purdue and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Purdue beat the Northwestern Wildcats 70-64 on Wednesday. Purdue's center Zach Edey did his thing and had 14 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, RU strolled past the Illinois Fighting Illini with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 70-59. Four players on the Scarlet Knights scored in the double digits: guard Ron Harper Jr. (16), center Clifford Omoruyi (15), guard Paul Mulcahy (13), and guard Caleb McConnell (11). This also makes it four games in a row in which Caleb McConnell has had at least four steals.

The Boilermakers are now 23-4 while RU sits at 16-9. Purdue is 18-4 after wins this season, RU 9-6.

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Purdue have won six out of their last ten games against Rutgers.