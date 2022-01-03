Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Purdue

Current Records: Wisconsin 10-2; Purdue 12-1

What to Know

The #3 Purdue Boilermakers are 7-2 against the #24 Wisconsin Badgers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Purdue and the Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but last week Purdue proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue wrapped up 2021 with a 104-90 victory over Nicholls State. It was another big night for Purdue's center Zach Edey, who had 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday the Badgers capped 2021 off with an 89-85 win over the Illinois State Redbirds. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Illinois State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Wisconsin's forward Steven Crowl was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points in addition to nine boards. Crowl hadn't helped his team much against the Colonels three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Crowl's points were the most he has had all season.

This next matchup looks promising for the Boilermakers, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. Now might not be the best time to take Purdue against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Purdue is now 12-1 while Wisconsin sits at 10-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Purdue is 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Purdue, Wisconsin ranks third in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.3 on average. Maybe that strength will give Wisconsin the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.49

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last nine games against Wisconsin.