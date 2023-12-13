Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Queens Royals

Current Records: App. State 7-2, Queens 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Queens Royals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Levine Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

App. State scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 111-35 win over the Knights. Considering App. State has won four matchups by more than 19 points this season, last Tuesday's blowout was nothing new.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Queens proved on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Bruins at home to the tune of 112-64.

The Mountaineers pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.4 points per game. As for the Royals, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: App. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

App. State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

