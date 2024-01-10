Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Queens Royals

Current Records: FGCU 7-10, Queens 6-10

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

FGCU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The FGCU Eagles and the Queens Royals will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Levine Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored FGCU on Saturday, but the final result did not. They suffered a painful 78-58 loss at the hands of the Ospreys. FGCU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-24.

Meanwhile, Queens' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of the Owls by a score of 80-77.

The Eagles' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-10. As for the Royals, their defeat was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-10.

FGCU came up short against Queens in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 61-55. Can FGCU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Queens has won both of the games they've played against FGCU in the last year.