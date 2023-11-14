Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Queens Royals

Current Records: High Point 1-1, Queens 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

What to Know

After two games on the road, Queens is heading back home. They will take on the High Point Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Queens found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a bruising 91-68 loss at the hands of the Salukis.

Queens' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Deyton Albury, who earned 17 points along with 6 rebounds, and AJ McKee who earned 23 points.

Meanwhile, High Point pushed their score all the way to 98 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 99-98 to the Terriers.

High Point struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Wofford posted 19.

The Royals' loss dropped their record down to 0-2. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Queens was able to grind out a solid win over High Point in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 87-79. Will Queens repeat their success, or does High Point have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Queens won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.