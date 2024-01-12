Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Stetson 10-7, Queens 7-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Queens Royals and the Stetson Hatters are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at The Levine Center. Queens will be strutting in after a win while Stetson will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Queens had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past the Eagles 78-75. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Stetson's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They lost to the Owls on the road by a decisive 88-70 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Stetson in their matchups with Kennesaw State: they've now lost five in a row.

The Royals' win bumped their record up to 7-10. As for the Hatters, their loss dropped their record down to 10-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Queens hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Stetson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Queens beat Stetson 71-65 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Does Queens have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stetson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Queens won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.