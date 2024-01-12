Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Stetson 10-7, Queens 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters and the Queens Royals will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at The Levine Center. Stetson is expected to lose this one by a single point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

After a string of three wins, Stetson's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 88-70 to the Owls. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Stetson in their matchups with Kennesaw State: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Queens finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They had just enough and edged the Eagles out 78-75. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Hatters' defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for the Royals, their win bumped their record up to 7-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson came up short against Queens in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 71-65. Can Stetson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Queens is a slight 1-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Royals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Queens won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.