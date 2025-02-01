Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Western Georgia 4-18, Queens 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.10

What to Know

The Queens Royals' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Western Georgia Wolves at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Levine Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Royals will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Queens finally turned things around against N. Alabama on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 75-67.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia couldn't handle Cent. Arkansas on Wednesday and fell 75-70.

Even though they lost, Western Georgia smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Queens' win bumped their record up to 13-9. As for Western Georgia, they dropped their record down to 4-18 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Queens has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6. Given Queens' sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Queens is a big 10.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Royals as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

