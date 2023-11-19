1st Quarter Report

Albany fell flat on their face against Seton Hall last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Albany has jumped out to a quick 47-40 lead against Quinnipiac.

Albany came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Albany 1-2, Quinnipiac 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Quinnipiac is heading back home. They will take on the Albany Great Danes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Quinnipiac might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up seven turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Bobcats earned a 67-58 win over the Black Knights. The win was just what Quinnipiac needed coming off of a 102-81 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Albany found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 96-71 punch to the gut against the Pirates. Albany was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the defeat, Albany got a solid performance out of Amar'e Marshall, who scored 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Great Danes, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Looking ahead, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac and Albany both have 1 win in their last 2 games.