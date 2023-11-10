Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: CCSU 0-1, Quinnipiac 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be playing at home against the CCSU Blue Devils at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. CCSU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Quinnipiac, who comes in off a win.

Quinnipiac took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put a hurting on the Bears at home to the tune of 116-48. With Quinnipiac ahead 67-28 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

CCSU kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They took a 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams.

CCSU's loss came about despite a quality game from Allan Jeanne-Rose, who earned 21 points. Jayden Brown was another key contributor, earning 11 points.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Blue Devils, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Going forward, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They finished last season with a 14-15-1 record against the spread.

Quinnipiac skirted past CCSU 72-70 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Does Quinnipiac have another victory up their sleeve, or will CCSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a 5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won both of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 2 years.