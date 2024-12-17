Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Holy Cross 5-5, Quinnipiac 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Holy Cross Crusaders will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Quinnipiac is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 83-73 victory over Sacred Heart last Sunday.

Quinnipiac was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross entered their contest against CCSU last Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Holy Cross took a 69-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of CCSU.

Holy Cross' loss came about despite a quality game from Caleb Kenney, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Kenney a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five).

The win got Quinnipiac back to even at 5-5. As for Holy Cross, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Quinnipiac: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a big 9.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Holy Cross.