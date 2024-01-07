Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Manhattan 4-8, Quinnipiac 10-4

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Rider scored an imposing 84 points on Friday, Quinnipiac still came out on top. The Bobcats snuck past the Broncs with a 88-84 victory. The victory was just what Quinnipiac needed coming off of a 97-72 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Jaspers, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-8.

Looking forward to Sunday, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points.

Quinnipiac couldn't quite finish off Manhattan when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 72-70. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a big 10-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Manhattan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.