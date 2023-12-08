Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Navy 2-5, Quinnipiac 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen will head out on the road to face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. Navy has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Navy found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 79-77.

Despite the loss, Navy had strong showings from Austin Benigni, who scored 21 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds, and Donovan Draper, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned a 75-68 win over the Purple Eagles on Sunday. The win was just what Quinnipiac needed coming off of a 93-73 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Midshipmen's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.8 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Navy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.