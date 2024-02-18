Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Niagara 13-11, Quinnipiac 19-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Quinnipiac is on a six-game streak of home wins, while the Purple Eagles are on a seven-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The pair will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac and the Purple Eagles are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored Quinnipiac last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 96-79 bruising from the Mountaineers. Quinnipiac found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles had just enough and edged the Stags out 65-63 on Friday.

The Bobcats' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-5. As for the Purple Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.1 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid win over the Purple Eagles in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 75-68. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or do the Purple Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac and Niagara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.