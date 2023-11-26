Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Quinnipiac and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stonehill College 47-31.

If Quinnipiac keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, Stonehill College will have to make due with a 1-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-5, Quinnipiac 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. The timing is sure in Quinnipiac's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Stonehill College has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Even though Albany scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, Quinnipiac still came out on top. The Bobcats skirted past the Great Danes 85-82.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College pushed their score all the way to 86 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 97-86 to the Lions. Stonehill College found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Bobcats' victory lifted them to 4-1 while the Great Danes' loss dropped them down to 1-3.

While only Stonehill College took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be Stonehill College's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a big 12.5-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.