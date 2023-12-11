Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Yale 6-5, Quinnipiac 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Yale has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Yale proved on Friday. They blew past the Chargers, posting a 95-36 victory at home. With that victory, Yale brought their scoring average up to 76.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 win over the Midshipmen on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Quinnipiac.

The Bulldogs now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Bobcats, they pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Looking ahead, Yale shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Yale is a big 9-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

