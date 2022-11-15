Who's Playing
Dartmouth @ Quinnipiac
Current Records: Dartmouth 1-2; Quinnipiac 3-0
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Quinnipiac Bobcats are heading back home. They will take on the Dartmouth Big Green at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Quinnipiac sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Dartmouth took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 107-52 victory over the Mass College of Liberal Arts Trailblazers.
The Bobcats came out on top in a nail-biter against Dartmouth when the two teams previously met in December of last year, sneaking past 72-69. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or does Dartmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Quinnipiac have won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last eight years.
- Dec 08, 2021 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Dartmouth 69
- Dec 05, 2018 - Quinnipiac 64 vs. Dartmouth 59
- Nov 11, 2017 - Quinnipiac 78 vs. Dartmouth 77