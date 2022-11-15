Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-2; Quinnipiac 3-0

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Quinnipiac Bobcats are heading back home. They will take on the Dartmouth Big Green at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Quinnipiac sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 107-52 victory over the Mass College of Liberal Arts Trailblazers.

The Bobcats came out on top in a nail-biter against Dartmouth when the two teams previously met in December of last year, sneaking past 72-69. Will Quinnipiac repeat their success, or does Dartmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

Series History

Quinnipiac have won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last eight years.